Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-04-12-18-23
(one, four, twelve, eighteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-04-12-18-23
(one, four, twelve, eighteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments