WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

1-2-8

(one, two, eight)

19-20-22-34-42

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000

05-11-12-19-21-25-27-40-41-44-51-53-55-56-57-58-60-62-78-80

(five, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-eight, eighty)

03-19-29-30-41-49

(three, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-one, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

02-12-13-24

(two, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $383 million

20-31-38-40-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $409 million

