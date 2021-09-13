Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

8-2-2

(eight, two, two)

02-04-11-15-38

(two, four, eleven, fifteen, thirty-eight)

01-04-09-13-17-18-20-22-27-28-29-34-35-43-48-53-62-66-70-73

(one, four, nine, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-three)

17-18-20-24

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $383 million

Estimated jackpot: $416 million

