Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
12-18-23-29-38-42
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
12-18-23-29-38-42
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments