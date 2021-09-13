Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

12-18-23-29-38-42

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

September 13, 2021 9:02 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

September 13, 2021 8:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

September 13, 2021 8:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

September 13, 2021 8:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

September 13, 2021 8:01 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

September 13, 2021 8:01 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service