Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-6-5

(three, six, five)

07-11-30-36-40

(seven, eleven, thirty, thirty-six, forty)

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

06-07-08-09-10-18-24-26-27-28-31-39-44-49-52-59-65-68-77-78

(six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

02-14-20-23

(two, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three)

17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

(seventeen, thirty-two, forty, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

Estimated jackpot: $457 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

September 17, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

September 17, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

September 17, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

September 17, 2021 8:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

September 17, 2021 8:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

September 17, 2021 8:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service