Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
13-14-15-21-35
(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
13-14-15-21-35
(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments