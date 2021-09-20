Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

02-11-26-39-45-47

(two, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-seven)

