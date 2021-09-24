Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

09-14-21-24-42

(nine, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000

07-09-14-17-18-19-22-23-24-31-37-41-48-51-58-60-63-68-77-80

(seven, nine, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-seven, eighty)

04-08-20-23

(four, eight, twenty, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $523 million

