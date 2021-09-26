Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
05-15-26-38-39
(five, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Hit 5' game.
