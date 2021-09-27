Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-08-10-37-40-43
(three, eight, ten, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three)
