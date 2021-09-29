Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-10-25-33-35
(two, ten, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-five)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-10-25-33-35
(two, ten, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments