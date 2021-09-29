Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-17-20-21-36-41
(three, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game.
Comments