Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

03-17-20-21-36-41

(three, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-one)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

September 29, 2021 9:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

September 29, 2021 9:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

September 29, 2021 9:14 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

September 29, 2021 9:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

September 29, 2021 9:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

September 29, 2021 9:10 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service