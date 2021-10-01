Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
05-08-22-32-33
(five, eight, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
02-15-20-23-25-28-32-36-41-42-47-48-51-52-54-55-56-59-67-68
(two, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-seven, sixty-eight)
01-03-12-22
(one, three, twelve, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
Estimated jackpot: $620 million
Comments