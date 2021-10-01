Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
05-08-22-32-33
(five, eight, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
Comments