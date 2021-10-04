Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
12-22-54-66-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-two, fifty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
12-22-54-66-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-two, fifty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments