Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-08-15-23-31
(four, eight, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-08-15-23-31
(four, eight, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments