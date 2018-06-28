Activists: Airstrike on shelter kills 17 in southwest Syria

This Tuesday, June 26, 2018 photo provided by Nabaa Media, a Syrian opposition media outlet, shows civilians inspecting damaged buildings that were hit by Syrian government forces bombardment, in Daraa, southern Syria. International aid organizations sounded the alarm Wednesday for the fate of thousands of desperate Syrians fleeing the onslaught of President Bashar Assad's forces in southwestern Syria, urging neighboring countries to take them in. (Nabaa Media, via AP)