AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Gunman attacks journalists at Maryland newspaper, 5 dead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man firing a shotgun and armed with smoke grenades killed four journalists and a staffer at Maryland's capital newspaper, then was swiftly taken into custody by police who rushed into the building.
Thursday's attack on The Capital Gazette in Annapolis came amid months of verbal and online attacks on the "fake news media" from politicians and others from President Donald Trump on down. It prompted New York City police to immediately tighten security at news organizations in the nation's media capital.
Police said the suspect in custody is a white man in his late 30s.
Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County called it a targeted attack in which the gunman "looked for his victims."
"This person was prepared today to come in, this person was prepared to shoot people," Krampf said.
___
Shooting suspect had bitter history with Maryland newspaper
A man who police say opened fire at a Maryland newspaper office Thursday, killing five and injuring two others, had a long, acrimonious history with the newspaper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists on Twitter.
A law enforcement official said the suspect was identified as Jarrod W. Ramos. The official was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Tom Marquardt, retired publisher and top editor at the paper, told The Capital Gazette on Thursday that he had long been concerned about Ramos' history of escalating social media attacks against the newspaper and its journalists.
He called police about Ramos in 2013 and considered filing a restraining order against him.
"I was seriously concerned he would threaten us with physical violence," Marquardt said. "I even told my wife, 'We have to be concerned. This guy could really hurt us.' "
___
Professionalism of slain newspaper employees recalled
Four journalists and a sales assistant were killed Thursday in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper. Authorities said the gunman entered the Capital Gazette in Annapolis and "looked for his victims." The employees killed were Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters, police said.
GERALD FISCHMAN
Gerald Fischman, the editorial page editor at the Capital Gazette, was an "old-fashioned journalist," a former editor of the paper said.
Steve Gunn remembered Fischman as "the master of AP style" who "made sure everything was just right."
"He was famous for working long days and being very precise in his language and always making sure the editorial page reflected the heart of the newspaper," Gunn said in an interview with The Associated Press.
___
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbook
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican game plan for selecting the next member of the Supreme Court was ready to go even before longtime Justice Anthony Kennedy made his retirement announcement this week.
Kennedy's news that he'll leave the court next month immediately activated a network of White House aides, congressional allies and outside advocates, all set for their second Supreme Court confirmation fight in two years. With the successful push for Justice Neil Gorsuch still fresh in their minds, their effort this time is expected to follow a similar playbook.
Trump has hit the ground running, meeting Thursday with key Republican and Democratic senators at the White House in the evening to discuss the vacancy. Trump welcomed Republicans Chuck Grassley, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Democrats Joe Manchin, Joe Donnelly and Heidi Heitkamp as part of the effort. The White House said Trump's team also spoke with more than a dozen additional senators.
Speaking earlier in the day in Wisconsin, Trump said: "We're going to pick ourselves one great United States Supreme Court justice to take the place of a great man."
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said Trump had already begun the selection process, adding that it is "something that the president takes very seriously." Trump's wish list, she said, includes "tremendous intellect, judicial temperament and impeccable qualifications."
___
Family separations push new activists into migrant protests
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Immigrants who have spent years fighting to change the country's immigration system are getting newfound support from liberal activists, moms and first-time protesters motivated by a visceral narrative: President Donald Trump's administration separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Groups that pulled off massive women's marches the past two years and other left-leaning rallies are throwing their weight behind migrant families Saturday. More than 600 marches could draw hundreds of thousands of people nationwide, from immigrant-friendly cities like Los Angeles and New York City to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming.
Though many are seasoned anti-Trump demonstrators, others are new to immigration activism, including parents who say they feel compelled to show up after heart-wrenching accounts of children forcibly taken from their families as they crossed the border illegally. In Portland, Oregon, for example, several stay-at-home moms are organizing their first rally while caring for young kids.
"I'm not a radical, and I'm not an activist," said Kate Sharaf, a co-organizer in Portland's event. "I just reached a point where I felt I had to do more."
She and her co-organizers are undaunted after nearly 600 women wearing white and railing against the now-abandoned separation policy were arrested Thursday in Washington, D.C. With demonstrations emerging nationwide, immigrant advocacy groups say they're thrilled — and surprised — to see the issue gaining traction among those not tied to immigration.
___
Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge's order
CHICAGO (AP) — A Brazilian mother and 9-year-old son separated at the U.S.-Mexico border were together again Thursday after a federal judge in Chicago ordered the U.S. government to release the boy, in one of the first examples of an urgent petition for court intervention successfully reuniting parent and child.
Facing reporters together just hours after the reunion, Lidia Karine Souza and her son, Diogo, wrapped their arms around each other. Diogo frequently looked up at his mom and smiled.
Asked if she had a message for President Donald Trump about her ordeal and his zero-tolerance policy that separated hundreds of children from their parents, the mother responded through a translator, "Don't do this to the children."
Under Trump's policy, the government has begun prosecuting all migrants caught entering the country without authorization. Trump has halted his policy of taking children from their detained parents under public pressure but around 2,000 of them are still being held, with many families saying they've not known how to locate them.
Jesse Bless, an attorney for Souza and her son who stood with them at their news conference, described the ruling by U.S. District Judge Manish Shah as unique, adding he hoped it would "open the door" for others to do the same and help hasten a resolution to the crisis.
___
Spain feels the heat as migrants shift route into Europe
TARIFA, Spain (AP) — Askanda Fopa Ponye was jubilant this week as he stepped off an orange rescue ship, one of the latest arrivals amid an intensifying wave of migrants that propelled the shortest route from Africa to Europe into the most popular one.
The 24-year-old Cameroonian survived a 9-month trip across the African continent and a 10-hour overnight ordeal on the Mediterranean, paddling north from Morocco in a fragile inflatable boat that he bought along with seven other people.
As he and 74 others finally disembarked in Algeciras, Fopa Ponye carried nothing but his wet clothes, his determination to find a job in Barcelona, and a message for government leaders who want stricter policies to curb the numbers of those seeking a better life in Europe.
"Migrants are not coming here to do bad things. I don't come here looking for trouble," Fopa Ponye said, with the British outpost of Gibraltar and its famous Rock towering across the bay and nearby luxury yachts.
The 17,781 people who have made it to southern Spain so far this year outpaced the arrivals by boat to Italy (16,452) or Greece (13,120), according to the latest U.N. refugee agency figures. Of the 972 who lost their lives at sea, nearly a third (292) died trying to reach Spain, the UNCHR said.
___
Some questions in Trump-Russia dossier now finding answers
An Associated Press review finds that investigations and criminal cases are revealing some truth in a set of controversial memos accusing the Trump campaign of working with the Russian government. But libel complaints argue otherwise, and whether there was collusion remains an open question. The dossier drafted by former British spy Christopher Steele appears to be a murky mixture of authentic revelations and repurposed history, likely interspersed with snippets of fiction or disinformation.
No one has painted a more vivid or lurid portrait of a purported alliance between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia than a quiet, nondescript former British spy named Christopher Steele.
Steele's once-confidential campaign memos were published just before Trump's inauguration, unleashing tales of cavorting prostitutes and conniving campaign aides on secret sorties with agents of the Kremlin.
Ever since, the credibility of these Democratic-funded memos — the so-called Steele dossier — has remained the subject of both official investigation and political sniping.
In the 18 months since the dossier's release, government investigations and reports, criminal cases and authoritative news articles have begun to resolve at least some of the questions surrounding the memos.
___
House Republicans grill FBI, Justice leaders on Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans accused top federal law enforcement officials Thursday of withholding documents from them and demanded details about surveillance tactics during the Russia investigation in a contentious congressional hearing that capped days of mounting partisan complaints.
Underscoring their frustration, Republicans briefly put the hearing on hold so they could approve a resolution on the House floor demanding that the Justice Department turn over thousands of documents by next week.
The House Judiciary Committee hearing marked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's first appearance before Congress since an internal DOJ report criticizing the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation revealed new disparaging text messages among FBI officials about Donald Trump during the 2016 election. FBI Director Christopher Wray also appeared at Thursday's hearing.
Republicans on the panel seized on the watchdog report to allege bias by the FBI and to discredit an investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign that is now led by special counsel Robert Mueller. They suggested the Justice Department had conspired against Trump by refusing to produce documents they believe would show improper FBI conduct.
"This country is being hurt by it. We are being divided," Rep. Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, said of Mueller's investigation. Gowdy led a separate two-year investigation into the deadly 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, and Clinton's role in those attacks as secretary of state.
___
Electrical short injures 3 rescuers at flooded Thai cave
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — At least three rescuers searching for 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach missing in a flooded cave in northern Thailand have been injured by electrical lines fed into the caverns to power lights and pumps.
Journalists saw workers run out of the cave on Friday shouting that some rescuers had been injured and to shut off the electricity immediately.
Ambulances quickly arrived and witnesses saw three men being carried on stretchers. Police said their injuries were minor and the men were in stable condition.
A jerry-rigged electrical system has been set up inside the cave for lights and water pumps to battle the flooding, which has prevented rescuers from moving farther into the extensive cave complex, where the boys and their coach have been trapped for six days.
