Amnesty: Indonesian forces behind unlawful killings in Papua

FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, a Papuan activist whose body is painted in the colors of "Morning Star" separatist flag shouts slogans as police officers stand guard during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia. Amnesty International said Monday, July 2, 2018 there have been dozens of unlawful killings by security forces in Indonesia's easternmost Papua region since 2008, including targeted slayings of activists, and a near total absence of justice for the mainly indigenous victims. Achmad Ibrahim, File AP Photo