Islamic State claims attack on Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan

CORRECTS TO SUNDAY, JULY 1, NOT JUNE 7 - Emergency personnel remove a body at the site of a deadly suicide attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan Sunday, July 1, 2018. A suicide bomber targeted a group of Sikhs and Hindus on their way to meet Afghanistan's president in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Sunday, killing at least 19 people including Avtar Singh Khalsa, a longtime leader of the Sikh community who had planned to run in the parliamentary elections set for October. (AP Photo)