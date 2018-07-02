UN chief says he heard 'unimaginable' stories from Rohingya

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres gestures as he addresses a press conference with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Monday, June 2, 2018. Guterres said Monday that he heard "unimaginable accounts of killing and rape" from Rohingya refugees who have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh since last August to escape violence. (AP Photo)