Panel: 1 Richmond Confederate statue should go, others stay

FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 image shows a view of the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate monuments in Richmond, Virginia, recommends removing one honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis. That recommendation was part of a larger report published Monday, July 2, 2018. The panel of historians, local officials and others has spent around a year studying and soliciting public input about the statues on the city’s historic Monument Avenue. DroneBase via AP,File Chad Williams