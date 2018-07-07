The Trump 25: Life on Trump's list is complex, jolting

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2015 file photo, Joan Larsen, a University of Michigan law professor, speaks after she was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Rick Snyder, right, in Lansing, Mich. Larsen’s phone was abuzz with some kind of news. At first, the Michigan Supreme Court justice thought the worst. But no, she realized gradually: It was just Donald Trump, at the time the GOP’s 2016 presidential candidate, naming her without notice to a list of people he was considering for a seat on the nation’s highest court. David Eggert, File AP Photo