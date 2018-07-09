Rescuers look through mud for Japan flood victims; 122 dead

In this Monday, July 9, 2018, photo, a roof of a house is left in the middle of a road in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan. Rescuers in southwestern Japan dug up more bodies Monday as they searched for dozens still missing after heavy rains caused severe flooding and left residents to return to their homes unsure where to start the cleanup. More than 100 people were confirmed dead in the disaster. Kyodo News via AP Yohei Nishimura