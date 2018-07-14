Eritrea’s leader visits Ethiopia as dramatic thaw continues

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, foreground left is welcomed by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed upon his arrival at Addis Ababa International Airport, Ethiopia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. To dancing and cheers, Eritrea’s longtime president arrived in Ethiopia for his first visit in 22 years on Saturday amid a dramatic diplomatic thaw between the once-bitter rivals. (AP Photo Mulugeta Ayene) Mulugeta Ayene AP