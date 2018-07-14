US judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border

FILE - In this June 28, 2018 file photo, protesters chant “Families belong together!” as they walk to the front doors of the federal courthouse in Brownsville, Texas, to bring attention to the U.S. immigration policy. A federal judge, responding to a plan to reunify children separated at the border, said he was having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders. The Justice Department on Friday, July 13 filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children 5 years old and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using “truncated” procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks that excludes DNA testing and other steps it took to reunify children under 5. The administration said the abbreviated vetting puts children at significant safety risk but is needed to meet the deadline. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File) Miguel Roberts AP