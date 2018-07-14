Nicaraguan students reunite with families after attacks

A student, who had taken refuge at the Jesus of Divine Mercy church amid a barrage of armed attacks, is embraced by a relative, after he was transported to the Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, Saturday, July 14, 2018. On Saturday morning, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes negotiated with the president’s office for the safe transfer of students out of the church and to the Metropolitan cathedral. (AP Photo/Cristobal Venegas) Cristobal Venegas AP