Young Nubians revive dream of returning to land in Egypt

In this May 7, 2018, photo, 65-year old Mohammed Haroun sits in front of his home in Wadi Karkar, a new complex under construction in the desert west of Lake Nasser, Aswan, Egypt. Evicted from their ancestral lands to make way for the world’s largest man-made lake behind the Aswan Dam, Egypt’s Nubians have found both pain and nostalgia in memories of the peaceful and uncorrupted life they once had. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Nariman El-Mofty AP