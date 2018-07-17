Israel shuts down cargo crossing into Gaza to punish Hamas

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014, file photo, a Palestinian worker walks next to a trucks loaded with sacks of cement at the Kerem Shalom border crossing on its way from Israel to Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel shut down the cargo crossing of Kerem Shalom with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in response to continued Hamas hostilities, even after it agreed to a cease-fire ending 24 hours of intense fighting. (AP Photo/Eyad Baba, File) Eyad Baba AP