South Africa, Obama mark Mandela centennial with charity

U.S. President Barack Obama, right, listens to members of the Soweto Gospel Choir sing the National Anthem at the 16th Annual Nelson Mandela Lecture at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. In his highest-profile speech since leaving office, Obama urged people around the world to respect human rights and other values under threat in an address marking the 100th anniversary of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela’s birth. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Themba Hadebe AP