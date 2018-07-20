Jury convicts man in slaying of University of Texas student

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, Meechaiel Criner, accused of killing University of Texas student Haruka Weiser in April 2016, is escorted into a courtroom in Austin, Texas. A jury on Friday, July 20, 2018, found Criner guilty of capital murder. Criner, a foster care runaway at the time of the slaying, received an automatic life sentence. He was ineligible for the death penalty because he was 17 when the crime occurred. Austin American-Statesman via AP, File Ricardo Brazziell