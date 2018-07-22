The Latest: Libyan coast guard intercepts 40 migrants at sea

Paramedics carry a person rescued from a boat that capsized off Cyprus’ northern coastline, as he is brought to a hospital in Silifke, near the city of Mersin, southern Turkey, late Wednesday, July 18, 2018. A boat carrying about 150 migrants capsized off the northern coast of Cyprus on Wednesday, with the search continuing and some 105 people rescued so far according to the Turkish coast guard. (Mustafa Ercan/DHA-Depo Photos via AP) Mustafa Ercan AP