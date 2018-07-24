Thailand’s soccer boys prepare to ordain as Buddhist novices

Chanin Vibulrungruang lights a candle with members of the rescued soccer team during a Buddhist ceremony that is believed to extend the lives of its attendees as well as ridding them of dangers and misfortunes, in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The young soccer teammates and their coach who were trapped in a Thai cave have attended a Buddhist ceremony as they prepare to be ordained to become Buddhist novices and monks. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo