Florida students commemorate classmates on New Zealand visit

Student Delany Tarr from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, completes the planting of a tree at Halswell Quarry Park Conservation Area on the outskirts of Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The 28 students who survived the Feb. 14, 2018, mass-shooting at the Florida school are visiting New Zealand to learn more about sustaining youth movements. After planting the native totara trees on Tuesday, they recounted memories of their former classmates and teachers in a ceremony that brought many to tears. Mark Baker AP Photo