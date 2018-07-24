Heart of Yosemite park to close as crews battle blaze

FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018, file photo, flames from a wildfire burn down a hillside in unincorporated Mariposa County Calif., near Yosemite National Park. California authorities will shut down Yosemite Valley for several days beginning Wednesday, July 25, as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading into Yosemite National Park. Noah Berger, File AP Photo