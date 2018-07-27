Texas jury convicts doctor of sexually assaulting patient

This undated photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office shows Donald Ozumba. The Texas doctor accused of sexually abusing several patients was convicted Friday, July 27, 2018, of assaulting a woman in her 70s who was in his care. Ozumba, 45, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person after a trial in Collin County, northeast of Dallas. The trial now moves into the punishment phase, where the orthopedic surgeon could face a life sentence. (Collin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)