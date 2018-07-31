Prison portraits from retiring AP reporter Mike Graczyk

FILE - This Oct. 10, 1990, file photo, shows convicted killer Henry Lee Lucas, on death row at Huntsville, Texas. Associated Press journalist Mike Graczyk, who witnessed and chronicled more than 400 executions as a criminal justice reporter in Texas, will retire Tuesday, July 31, 2018, after 45 years. Reflecting on Lucas, Graczyk said, “Known as the “one-eyed drifter.” Told me once that he took out his glass eye every night, placed it on a shelf in his cell and reminded new cell partners that if they considered stealing something from him, “I’ve got my eye on you.” (AP Photo/Michael Graczyk, File) Michael Graczyk AP