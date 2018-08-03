Argentine group IDs 128th person taken during ‘Dirty War’

President of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo human rights group, Estela de Carlotto, holds a photo of Rosario del Carmen Ramos, with two of her three sons Ismael, right, and Camilo, before she disappeared during Argentina’s military dictatorship, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. The human rights group announced they found Rosario’s other son Marcos Eduardo Ramos, who was kidnapped together with his brother Ismael in 1976 during the last military dictatorship in Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Natacha Pisarenko AP