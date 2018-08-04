Russian swimmer Kolesnikov sets 50m backstroke world record

Russia’s Danila Izotov (left), Kliment Kolesnikov (second left), Vladimir Morozov (second right) and Evgeny Rylov (right) celebrate with their gold medals after the Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, during day two of the 2018 European Championships at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland. (Ian Rutherford/PA via AP) Ian Rutherford AP