Former Thomas clerks are a presence in Trump administration

FLE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, on Capitol Hill in Washington. While the spotlight is on two former clerks to Justice Anthony Kennedy whom President Donald Trump has nominated to the Supreme Court, the influence of Justice Clarence Thomas is more widely felt throughout the Trump administration. Twenty-two Thomas clerks, including Eid, roughly 20 percent of the people who snagged coveted jobs in his Supreme Court office since 1991, either hold political appointments in the Trump administration or have been nominated to judgeships by Trump. Alex Brandon AP Photo