Paul Laxalt, former Nevada governor, dies at 96

FILE - In this April, 1981 file photo, Senator Paul Laxalt (R-Nev.), appears on ABC’s Good Morning America television show in Washington. Laxalt, the conservative Republican who rose to political power as a Nevada governor, U.S. senator and close ally to Ronald Reagan has died at age 96. A public relations firm says he died Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at a health care facility in Virginia. (AP Photo, File) AP