Balderson, O’Connor locked in House race too close to call

A congressional special election in Ohio was too close to call, likely sending Democrat Danny O'Connor and Republican Troy Balderson, who was backed by President Donald Trump, into an automatic recount.
Balderson, a two-term state senator, and O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, were ahead of Green Party candidate Joe Manchik late Tuesday night. Balderson pledged to "work relentlessly" for constituents while O'Connor vowed to "keep fighting."
With election officials in Ohio done counting, Balderson had a slight lead over O'Connor in the state's 12th Congressional District. But there were at least 3,367 provisional ballots left to be reviewed. That's enough for O'Connor to potentially pick up enough votes to force a mandatory recount.
The Associated Press does not declare winners in races that go to an automatic recount.
The race in suburban Columbus was one of the most-watched contests in Tuesday's primaries as O'Connor tried to pick up a seat long held by the GOP.
Under Ohio law, recounts are required if the top two candidates are separated by less than 0.5 percent of the vote.
The close finish marks an accomplishment for O'Connor and the Democrats and a blow to Trump. The Republican president swept in to campaign for Balderson last week amid concern Republicans could lose the district that they've held for more than 30 years and that he won by 11 percentage points in 2016.
Both Trump and a chief detractor, Gov. John Kasich, supported Balderson.
The race, pitting the experienced state senator against the youthful challenger, was a test of voter sentiment before November's high-stakes general election, which will decide which political party controls the House. A key issue was the Republican tax cuts, which Balderson embraced in seeking to win the state's wealthiest district and O'Connor criticized as a threat to Medicare and Social Security.
A win for the 57-year-old Balderson would buoy Republicans concerned over how Trump might be playing among voters, especially in political battleground states such as Ohio. A victory for the 31-year-old O'Connor in a perennial bellwether state would elate Democrats hoping that a backlash against Trump could cause voters to punish congressional Republicans this fall by cutting into or overturning their congressional majorities.
The seat was left open by Republican ex-U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, who retired in January. Tiberi, who also backed Balderson, was among a group of establishment Republicans who left office or announced their retirements from Congress under Trump.
As the race appeared precariously close, Trump, who won the district by 11 points in 2016, swept in to help Balderson, too, but the appearance may have hurt more than it helped.
Trump visited Ohio to campaign for Balderson in the days leading up to the special election. In remarks lasting more than an hour at a rally last week, Trump assailed many critics while arguing Republicans need to control Congress and casting the midterms as a referendum on himself.
The victor in Tuesday's special election would be considered to have an advantage heading into the November rematch for the full term, but both parties are expected to fight hard for the seat over the coming months.
Comments