Malians vote in presidential runoff amid security concerns

FILE- In this Monday July 16, 2018, file photo a supporter of Soumaila Cisse, Opposition Presidential candidate with Union for the Republic and Democracy party hold a poster that reads ‘’ Together lets restore hope’’, during an election campaign rally in Yanfolila, Mali. Mali’s first round of voting last month saw electoral agents killed and voting materials destroyed by extremists linked to al-Qaida, and now in a run-off round two election Sunday Aug. 12, 2018, incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita faces off against Soumaila Cisse. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed, File) Baba Ahmed AP