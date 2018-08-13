AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Taliban offensive exposes fragile US hopes for Afghan peace
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after the Trump administration introduced its strategy for Afghanistan, the Taliban are asserting themselves on the battlefield even as U.S. officials talk up hopes for peace. That's raising questions about the viability of the American game plan for ending a war that began when some of the current U.S. troops were in diapers.
A Taliban assault on Ghazni, a key city linking areas of Taliban influence barely 75 miles from Kabul, has killed about 100 Afghan security forces and 20 civilians since Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said. That has demonstrated the militants' ability to attack, if not hold, a strategic center on the nation's main highway, and highlighted the vulnerability of Afghan security forces.
In a reminder that U.S. troops and their families are paying a heavy price, even with Afghan forces in the lead combat role, the Pentagon announced Monday that a 36-year-old soldier, Staff Sgt. Reymund Rarogal Transfiguracion of Waikoloa, Hawaii, died Sunday of wounds sustained on a combat patrol in the Helmand province.
Against that turbulent backdrop, some wonder whether President Donald Trump can resist pulling the plug on a war in which the U.S. is still spending $4 billion-plus a year just to keep Afghan forces afloat. He said when he introduced his strategy on Aug. 21, 2017, that his instinct was to withdraw entirely.
Fighting across the country has intensified in recent weeks despite a fleeting outbreak of peace earlier in the summer. Taliban and the Afghan government called separate, briefly overlapping, national cease fires in June, and the administration has made its own contact with the Taliban in hopes of nudging them into talks with Kabul.
___
Reality White House: Trump, Omarosa trade insults, charges
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman faced off Monday in a messy clash that involved an explosive tell-all book, secret recordings and plenty of insults — reviving their roles as reality show boss and villain.
Trump accused Manigault Newman, the former White House liaison to black voters, as "wacky" and "not smart" after his former co-star revealed her recording of a phone conversation with the president during a media blitz for her new book.
Beyond their war of words, the row touched on several sensitive issues in Trump's White House, including a lack of racial diversity among senior officials, security in the executive mansion, a culture that some there feel borders on paranoia and the extraordinary measures used to keep ex-employees quiet.
In an unusual admission, Trump acknowledged that the public sparring was perhaps beneath a person in his position, tweeting that he knew it was "not presidential" to take on "a lowlife like Omarosa." But he added: "This is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!"
The dispute has been building for days as Manigault Newman promotes her memoir "Unhinged," which comes out officially Tuesday. The book paints a damning picture of Trump, including her claim that he used racial slurs on the set of his reality show "The Apprentice."
___
White man charged with fatally shooting black man in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a white man with manslaughter Monday in the death of an unarmed black man whose video-recorded shooting in a store parking lot has revived debate over Florida's "stand your ground" law.
Michael Drejka, 47, has been charged with the July 19 death of Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store, Pinellas County State Attorney Bernie McCabe said. Drejka was being held at the county jail on $100,000 bail. It was unknown if he had an attorney.
At a news conference Monday afternoon, relatives of McGlockton said they were pleased with the charge.
"I know this is going to be a long road," said Michael McGlockton, the victim's father. "We are up for the task. I just hope for a good outcome."
Family attorney Michele Rayner said "the ultimate goal is conviction," and that she believed manslaughter was the correct charge. She also noted that Monday was bittersweet.
___
Seattle airplane theft prompts review of security measures
SEATTLE (AP) — The spectacular theft of a 76-seat plane from the Seattle airport by a ground crew employee is prompting an industrywide review of how to thwart such insider security threats, though it remains unclear what steps airlines might take.
"This is too big a deal. It's not going to go away," said Glen Winn, a former Secret Service agent who teaches in the University of Southern California's aviation security program. "There's going to be a lot of discussion, a lot of meetings, a lot of finger-pointing, and it's going to come down to: How do we stop it?"
Investigators are continuing to piece together how 3½-year Horizon Air employee Richard Russell stole the empty Bombardier Q400 turboprop on Friday evening and took off on a roughly 75-minute flight, executing steep banks and even a barrel roll while being tailed by fighter jets. He finally crashed into a forested island south of Seattle.
Russell was killed. No one else was hurt. In conversation with an air-traffic controller, he described himself as "just a broken guy," said he "wasn't really planning on landing" the aircraft, and claimed he didn't want to hurt anyone else.
Port of Seattle Commissioner Courtney Gregoire called the theft from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport "truly a one-in-a-million experience," but added, "That doesn't mean we can't learn from it."
___
Questions loom over Tesla deal after CEO reveals Saudi link
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk's elaboration on his plan to engineer a buyout of the electric car maker could get the Silicon Valley maverick into legal trouble by revealing that the deal is far more uncertain than how he initially described it in his brash tweet last week.
If everything falls into place, Musk plans to buy Tesla from any existing shareholders willing to sell using money raised through Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.
Until his Monday blog post , Musk hadn't identified the source for financing a deal that analysts estimate could cost anywhere from $25 billion to $50 billion.
But when he initially dropped his bombshell in an August 7 tweet , Musk stated he had "funding secured" to buy Tesla stock at $420 per share — 23 percent above its August 6 closing price.
That assurance caused Tesla's stock to surge 11 percent in one day, boosting the company's market value by more than $6 billion to the dismay investors who had been betting Tesla's shares would decline.
___
Why Turkey's currency is plunging and what it means
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's currency and stock market kept on falling Monday, weighed down by investor fears about the country's economic policies and worsening relations with the United States.
The lira fell as low as 6.89 to the dollar Monday, down about 7 percent on the day and 45 percent since the start of the year. The main stock index fell 3.5 percent.
Here is a look at some of the reasons behind the plunge and how it might affect the rest of the world.
___
Q: WHY IS TURKEY'S CURRENCY SO WEAK?
___
Drenching rains close roads, prompt rescues in Pennsylvania
DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Heavy rains triggered flash flooding in parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania on Monday, closing down a heavily traveled interstate and sending water into homes in the mountainous coal regions.
State highway and emergency management officials reported numerous closed roads in a wide swath of the state from Williamsport to the Philadelphia suburbs, and some motorists had to be rescued.
Hazel Coles said water rose so quickly at her home in Darby, outside Philadelphia, that she had to evacuate through a window. She said there was about 3 feet of water on her street, and some people had to be evacuated by boat. She said the Red Cross was helping displaced residents.
"It's just crazy," she said. "I thank God it wasn't worse."
The National Weather Service in State College said there were numerous reports of 6 inches of rain or more in Schuylkill and Columbia counties.
___
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
WASHINGTON (AP) — Peter Strzok, a longtime FBI agent who was removed from the Russia investigation over anti-Trump text messages, has been fired by the agency, his lawyer said Monday.
The FBI had been reviewing Strzok's employment after the politically charged text messages were discovered last year. President Donald Trump's allies have seized on the texts, saying they show the investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia is tainted by political bias.
Strzok was fired late Friday by FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich, said his lawyer, Aitan Goelman. He said the 21-year veteran of the FBI was removed because of political pressure and "to punish Special Agent Strzok for political speech protected by the First Amendment."
Goelman also said the FBI had overruled the agency's Office of Professional Responsibility, or OPR, which he said had determined that a 60-day suspension and demotion from supervisory duties was "the appropriate punishment."
In a statement, the FBI said Strzok was subject to the standard FBI review and disciplinary process and defended the decision to overrule the OPR. "The Deputy Director, as the senior career FBI official, has the delegated authority to review and modify any disciplinary findings and/or penalty as deemed necessary in the best interest of the FBI," the statement said.
___
Lordy, they have tapes: Secret tapes in Trump orbit not new
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lordy, there are tapes. And tapes and tapes and more tapes.
Omarosa Manigault Newman's former colleagues say they are shocked that she secretly recorded private conversations with President Donald Trump and his chief of staff.
But surreptitious tapes in Trump's world are nothing new, with the president himself once suggesting he secretly recorded fired FBI Director James Comey (who responded by saying : "Lordy, I hope there are tapes"). Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen has his own cache of recordings, too.
Here's what to know about the latest White House tapes and why they matter:
FROM PLUM JOB TO 'WACKY'
___
Wu's fight for 'Crazy Rich Asians' part of a bigger crusade
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Constance Wu had resigned herself to the fact that "Crazy Rich Asians" was not going to work out for her. She was under contract for her sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat", both were filming in the fall, and that was that. "Crazy Rich Asians" would be the first studio-made Asian-American movie in 25 years, and Wu, who has established herself as a crusader for Asian-American representation in Hollywood, would have to sit this historic moment out.
But then, feeling "kind of dramatic," and thinking about the significance of the project to her and untold number of Asian-Americans who make it a point to tell her their stories because of her tweets and "Fresh Off the Boat," Wu decided to give it one last shot and composed an email to "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu.
"I said, I know the dates don't work out and whoever you cast, I will be the first in line and I will be their No. 1 fan and supporter, but I did want to let you know that I would put 110 percent of my heart into this project and I know what to do with it and how to carry a movie and if you can just wait for me, I don't think you'll regret it," Wu, 36, said. "I did NOT think this email would work. I did it more for me so that I felt that I had told my truth. But then he read it and said, "You guys, we've got to push the production."
Sitting in a restaurant at the Beverly Wilshire, a hotel famous for co-starring in another "Cinderella" story, "Pretty Woman," and sipping on a "cocktail" of grapefruit juice and sparkling water, Wu is describing how "Crazy Rich Asians," out nationwide Wednesday is also a kind of "Cinderella" story. Based the first book in author Kevin Kwan's popular trilogy, Wu's character Rachel Chu is a middle-class economics professor from the U.S. who finds herself navigating the upper echelons of Singapore's wealthy classes when her boyfriend Nick Young takes her home for a wedding and to meet his disapproving family and all the jealous women also vying for the attention of the "prince."
"It's a fairy tale, it really is," Wu said. "And there are a lot of different shoes in the movie!"
