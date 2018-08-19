In this Aug. 17, 2018, photo, Lee Soo-nam, 76, shows photos of his brother Ri Jong Song in North Korea during an interview at his home in Seoul, South Korea. Lee is among about 200 war-separated South Koreans and their family members who are crossing into North Korea for heart-wrenching meetings with relatives they haven’t seen for decades. The week-long event beginning Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort come as the rival Koreas boost reconciliation efforts amid a diplomatic push to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis.
In this Aug. 17, 2018, photo, Lee Soo-nam, 76, shows photos of his brother Ri Jong Song in North Korea during an interview at his home in Seoul, South Korea. Lee is among about 200 war-separated South Koreans and their family members who are crossing into North Korea for heart-wrenching meetings with relatives they haven’t seen for decades. The week-long event beginning Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort come as the rival Koreas boost reconciliation efforts amid a diplomatic push to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo
Nation & World

100s of S. Koreans to enter North to reunite with loved ones

The Associated Press

August 19, 2018 06:10 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

A group of elderly South Koreans has traveled to the border with North Korea ahead of family reunions with relatives in the North they've been separated from since the Korean War.

The weeklong event beginning later Monday at North Korea's Diamond Mountain resort comes as the rival Koreas boost reconciliation efforts amid a diplomatic push to resolve a standoff over North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Most of those taking part are elderly people who are eager to see their loved ones once more before they die. Most of these families were separated during the turmoil of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Nearly 20,000 people have participated in 20 rounds of face-to-face reunions held between the countries since 2000. No one has had a second chance to see their relatives.

