Giuliani on hazards of Trump interview: ‘Truth isn’t truth’

FILE - In a Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Trump, speaks during campaign event for Eddie Edwards, who is running for the U.S. Congress in New Hampshire, in Portsmouth, N.H. “Truth isn’t truth,” says President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, as he explained why he’s wary about pushing the president into an interview that he says could be a perjury trap. Giuliani used the line “truth isn’t truth” Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo