The Latest: 2nd man found guilty in death of Chicago teen

In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 photo, defendant Micheail Ward listens during the trial for the fatal shooting of Hadiya Pendleton at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. A jury could soon get the case of Ward who prosecutors say fired shots in 2013 that killed the 15-year-old high school honor student who became a national symbol of Chicago gun violence. Closing arguments in Ward’s case are Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool Jose M. Osorio