The Latest: Flooding closes roads on Hawaii’s Big Island

The Latest on Hurricane Lane (all times local):
6:30 a.m.
Hurricane Lane is taking a toll on roads on Hawaii's Big Island.
Officials say three major roads were closed Friday because of flash flooding. Numerous secondary roads also were closed.
More than 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain associated with the hurricane has fallen on the Big Island with some areas recording 35 inches (89 centimeters) in 48 hours.
Multiple landslides could force more closures. Officials say there's currently only one highway for travel across the island.
On Oahu, winds picked up Thursday night and rain began falling shortly after the 6:13 a.m. sunrise.
On Maui, county spokesman Rod Antone says a brushfire spread to nearly 0.5 square miles (1.3 square kilometers).
He says hills and valleys of west Maui are dry and prone to burning and winds are fueling the flames.
Antone says homes may have been destroyed but that had not been confirmed.
A woman burned on the hands and legs was flown to Honolulu.
6:10 a.m.
A brushfire on Hawaii's island of Maui has forced the relocation of a shelter for people who were staying there as Hurricane Lane approaches.
Maui County officials say there's a rapidly spreading fire Friday in the community of Lahaina Friday on the island's western side. Nearby residents are being evacuated.
Officials as a precaution moved 26 people who evacuated because of the hurricane from a shelter at a Lahaina school to a civic center.
Maui County spokesman Rod Antone says it's not clear if the fire is hurricane related.
___
5:40 a.m.
A National Weather Service meteorologist describes flooding on Hawaii's Big Island as catastrophic, with parts of the island soaked with 35 inches (89 centimeters) of rain in 48 hours.
Chevy Chevalier says the "the sponge is full," meaning the ground is so wet that additional rain to will pond up and flood.
The hurricane is moving away from the Big Island but could still drop more rain there.
The hurricane center is about 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of Honolulu and moving north at 5 mph (8 kph).
Oahu island before sunrise was getting slammed with wind gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph). Chevalier says Oahu and Maui are will face hurricane or tropical storm conditions later Friday.
Chevalier says a big concern is heavy rain flowing fast off the islands' mountains and joining anticipated high surf and storm surge.
He says that leaves coastal areas vulnerable to flooding.
___
5:05 a.m.
The National Weather Service says Hurricane Lane has been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches Hawaii.
The hurricane's maximum sustained winds are now near 110 mph (175 kph) with higher gusts.
The service says some weakening is expected Friday but that the hurricane is expected to remain dangerous as it approaches Hawaii's islands.
Hurricane warnings are in effect for the islands of Oahu, Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe. Hawaii's Big Island has a tropical storm warning.
The service says Lane's center will move dangerously close to some islands later Friday and Friday night.
___
4:50 a.m.
Federal officials say it's still unclear exactly how close Hurricane Lane will come to Hawaii. The storm is barreling north and was expected make a sharp Western turn, possibly passing dangerously close to the island chain.
The Category 3 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (193 kph).
Federal Emergency Management Administrator Brock Long said Friday morning at a briefing in Washington that emergency workers were focused on the safety and security of people and urged Hawaiians to heed warnings and get out of the storm's path.
He says FEMA is ready to provide food, water and shelter. U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Meredith Austin says emergency aid and other goods have already been flown in ahead of the storm. The Coast Guard is waiting to survey any damage to ports and will prioritize vessels heading into port to get resources in quickly.
Lane was already lashing Hawaii with strong winds and rain. Emergency crews rescued five California tourists from a home they were renting in Hilo after a nearby gulch overflowed and it flooded Thursday.
___
2:25 a.m.
Hurricane Lane is thrashing Hawaii's Big Island with heavy rain and strong wind gusts.
The National Weather Service says early Friday that the storm has dumped more than 31 inches (78 centimeters) of rain at Hakalau Station in about 24 hours. The service says a 67 mph (107 kph) wind gust has been recorded at Kohala Ranch on the Big Island's northern side.
The NWS says wind gusts of 51 mph (82 kph) have been recorded on Oahu, and 49 mph (78 kph) on Maui.
The dangerous Category 3 hurricane is heading north with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (193 kph). Forecasters say it will move close to or over portions of Hawaii's main islands late Friday.
___
12 a.m.
Forecasters say Hurricane Lane will move close to or over parts of Hawaii's main islands late Friday.
The dangerous Category 3 hurricane is heading north with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. It has lashed Hawaii's Big Island with nearly 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in about 24 hours.
Sirens wailed while workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and police blared warnings to tourists to leave the world-famous Waikiki Beach on Oahu island.
Emergency crews rescued five California tourists from a home they were renting in Hilo after a nearby gulch overflowed and it flooded Thursday.
