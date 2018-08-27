One person killed, others injured at Jacksonsville high school football game

At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida, on August 24, shortly after the end of a football game.
Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

The view of Hurricane Lane from the Space Station

The cameras on the International Space Station captured stunning views of Hurricane Lane on August 22, as the powerful storm closed in on Hawaii. Residents of Hawaii were preparing for the effects of the storm, although its track was still uncertain.

Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.

Police helicopter crashes during takeoff in Arkansas

A police helicopter crashed during takeoff, seriously injuring the pilot, near Little Rock, Arkansas, during a maintenance check on August 16. Police said that they were testing new equipment in the helicopter when wind knocked it off its platform.