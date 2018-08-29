US soldier pleads guilty to trying to help Islamic State

FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file image taken from FBI video and provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Hawaii on July 13, 2017, Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang holds an Islamic State group flag after allegedly pledging allegiance to the terror group at a house in Honolulu. Kang is set to plead guilty Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, as charged in an indictment last year, defense attorney Birney Bervar said. He is agreeing to a 25-year sentence for charges that could have put him in prison for life.

U.S Attorney's Office, District of Hawaii via AP, File

FBI